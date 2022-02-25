Ukrainian Driver Miraculously Survives After Tank Crushes His Car

A viral video showing what is believed to be a Russian Strela-10 tank intentionally crushing a vehicle on the streets of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has sparked outrage across the world.

The video shows, which was posted on Twitter, shows the tank driving down a four-lane road before making a sharp turn towards an oncoming car. The tank then rolls over the car as a woman in the video can be heard crying out in horror. The tank stayed on top of the vehicle for several seconds before backing up and turning around. Several gunshots can be heard near the end of the video.

There are conflicting reports as to who was driving the tank, which is used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. It is believed that pro-Russian "saboteurs" stole the tank and were later killed by Ukrainian soldiers.

A witness claimed the actions of the tank driver were intentional.

"I saw an armored vehicle, and there was automatic fire," said Kyiv resident Viktor Berbash, according to The Sun. "And here this car, with probably an anti-aircraft gun on it, was already here."

"It was not by chance. It was for fun. There was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again, and drove on," Berbash added.

Miraculously, the driver survived the terrifying experience. Another video posted on Twitter showed people working to free the elderly driver from his flattened car. While the man appeared to be lucid and able to move, it is unknown if he was injured.