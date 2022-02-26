'Guess What I'm Doing': Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Pink Makeover

The Blonde Don is going pink!

Machine Gun Kelly switched things up in a colorful way this week, debuting a bright new hair and nail makeover. The punk rock rapper took to social media on Friday (February 25) sharing a couple of flicks debuting new pink hair and matching bright pink manicure to his 9.4 million Instagram followers.



On his Instagram Story, the 31-year-old took fans behind the scenes of the process, showing a paper towel stained with pink hair dye and a teasing message: "Guess what I'm doing..."

His new look didn't stop at hair and nails, though. To top it all off, the "Bloody Valentine" musician sported a pink and white knit sweater from the brand Killstar, along with pink jewelry and in one photo, a pink baseball hat.