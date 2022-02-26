'Guess What I'm Doing': Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Pink Makeover
By Regina Park
February 26, 2022
The Blonde Don is going pink!
Machine Gun Kelly switched things up in a colorful way this week, debuting a bright new hair and nail makeover. The punk rock rapper took to social media on Friday (February 25) sharing a couple of flicks debuting new pink hair and matching bright pink manicure to his 9.4 million Instagram followers.
On his Instagram Story, the 31-year-old took fans behind the scenes of the process, showing a paper towel stained with pink hair dye and a teasing message: "Guess what I'm doing..."
His new look didn't stop at hair and nails, though. To top it all off, the "Bloody Valentine" musician sported a pink and white knit sweater from the brand Killstar, along with pink jewelry and in one photo, a pink baseball hat.
The rocker's new look comes as he and fiancée Megan Fox plan out their wedding. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (February 24) the "Emo Girl" artist revealed that the couple is having a hard time finding the perfect venue for their special day.
"When they can build me like, the red river with gothic," he started to say before cutting himself off. "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."
The couple made their romance official in July 2020 and got engaged at the beginning of 2022.