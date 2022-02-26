Hayden Panettiere Says Her Daughter Is 'Safe' Amid Ukrainian Invasion
By Regina Park
February 26, 2022
Hayden Panettiere updated concerned fans about her daughter's safety amid the deadly Russian invasion in Ukraine.
The Heroes actress took to social media on Friday (February 25) to confirm that her seven-year-old Kaya is safe and out of harm's way as Russian forces attack the neighboring nation. Hayden shares Kaya with her ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko whom the child usually lives with in Ukraine.
"She's safe and not in the Ukraine," the 32-year-old replied to an Instagram comment from a concerned fan.
The update comes after Hayden's ex posted to the social media platform on Thursday (February 24) that he was currently located in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. He wrote: "European way of life is under threat, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is under threat and so is democracy."
Hayden reposted Wladimir's comments in a show of support, and in her own words, added that the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin are "an absolute disgrace."
"This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please," the Nashville actress wrote. "I'm praying for my family and friends there and everyone who's fighting."
Hayden added: "I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can't be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy."