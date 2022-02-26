Hayden Panettiere Says Her Daughter Is 'Safe' Amid Ukrainian Invasion

Hayden Panettiere updated concerned fans about her daughter's safety amid the deadly Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The Heroes actress took to social media on Friday (February 25) to confirm that her seven-year-old Kaya is safe and out of harm's way as Russian forces attack the neighboring nation. Hayden shares Kaya with her ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko whom the child usually lives with in Ukraine.

"She's safe and not in the Ukraine," the 32-year-old replied to an Instagram comment from a concerned fan.

The update comes after Hayden's ex posted to the social media platform on Thursday (February 24) that he was currently located in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. He wrote: "European way of life is under threat, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is under threat and so is democracy."