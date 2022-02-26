Kane Brown Reveals The Noble Name He Almost Gave To His Youngest Daughter

Coming up with baby names can be a tough task, especially when you're trying to keep a family theme going. For country star Kane Brown, naming his second daughter was a heartwarming process that included some nods to nobility that nearly made the cut.

The "One Mississippi" singer and his wife, Katelyn Brown, welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane on December 30. Now, he's sharing how the couple landed on the name and the sweet story behind their eldest daughter's name, Kingsley Rose.

"We were of course trying to think of a K," the 28-year-old father-of-two said in an interview with Superstar Power Hour this week.



"The whole time when we had Kingsley, our next baby we were gonna name them Knight," Kane said. "We were hoping it was gonna be a boy at first but when we found out it was gonna be a girl I was like, 'We could still name her Knight.'"

