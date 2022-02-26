Kane Brown Reveals The Noble Name He Almost Gave To His Youngest Daughter

By Regina Park

February 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Coming up with baby names can be a tough task, especially when you're trying to keep a family theme going. For country star Kane Brown, naming his second daughter was a heartwarming process that included some nods to nobility that nearly made the cut.

The "One Mississippi" singer and his wife, Katelyn Brown, welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane on December 30. Now, he's sharing how the couple landed on the name and the sweet story behind their eldest daughter's name, Kingsley Rose.

"We were of course trying to think of a K," the 28-year-old father-of-two said in an interview with Superstar Power Hour this week.

"The whole time when we had Kingsley, our next baby we were gonna name them Knight," Kane said. "We were hoping it was gonna be a boy at first but when we found out it was gonna be a girl I was like, 'We could still name her Knight.'"

The couple eventually ended up selected Kodi Jane while sitting on the back porch during their gender reveal party.

"It was me and like nine other people on our back porch at the gender reveal and I was like, 'What about Kodi?' And everybody was trying to decide if we were gonna go 'y' or 'ie,'" he revealed.

For her middle name, Kane explained that Jane is also Katelyn's grandmother's middle name. "Kingsley has Kate's middle name and her other grandmother's middle name," he said.

After baby Kodi's arrival, Kane and Kate got matching tattoos of their newest addition's name.

