Kanye West is putting up a bizarre legal fight to prevent the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, now known as Ye, has filed legal documents to prevent social media posts attacking Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and others from being used in an upcoming court hearing, TMZ reported. His argument: How can she prove that he was the one who wrote all of those posts?



The "Come to Life" rapper's legal team is arguing that the social media posts are not only hearsay but hearsay two times over.



"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation ... Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye," the rapper's lawyers wrote, according to TMZ.

On top of that, the court documents never say that Kanye didn't write the posts –– just that Kim hasn't proven he didn't write them.