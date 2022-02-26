Kanye West Files To Block Kim From Using Social Media Posts In Court
By Regina Park
February 26, 2022
Kanye West is putting up a bizarre legal fight to prevent the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
The rapper, now known as Ye, has filed legal documents to prevent social media posts attacking Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and others from being used in an upcoming court hearing, TMZ reported. His argument: How can she prove that he was the one who wrote all of those posts?
The "Come to Life" rapper's legal team is arguing that the social media posts are not only hearsay but hearsay two times over.
"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation ... Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye," the rapper's lawyers wrote, according to TMZ.
On top of that, the court documents never say that Kanye didn't write the posts –– just that Kim hasn't proven he didn't write them.
#KanyeWest had this to say after #PeteDavidson deleted his Instagram account! Kanye fans allegedly kept commenting “Skete” and telling him to “find God” in the comments of his first post! 👀😳 @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/kGgZWJfXnH— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 24, 2022
Additionally, the rapper's lawyers say the couple's prenup agreement can't be viewed as valid, at least for now because, according to his lawyers, prenups in California signed after 2001 are invalid and the only way to validate them is through a court hearing or if both parties agree.
So, basically Ye is saying he hasn't agreed that it's valid yet, so it can't be enforced until there's a whole trial which only means major delays to the entire divorce proceedings. Ye reportedly signed a document indicating he'd agree to it but, one of the conditions of their prenup is to freeze all assets. Their prenup also separates all their property which Kim needs to run her businesses.
Restoring single status is pretty routine so it doesn't seem likely that a judge will side with Ye's legal arguments and the whole point is to remove marital status from the division of assets.