Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dead At 36

Rapper Snootie Wild, known for his songs like "Made Me" and "Yayo" has died at the age of 36, according to a post on his Instagram account.

According to reports, the Memphis native died after being shot in the neck on Friday morning (February 25) in Houston, Texas. Police responded to gun fire alerts from its Shotspotter Program, local news outlets reported. When they arrived to the scene of Alice Street and England Street in the city's Third Ward, they discovered a man later identified as Snootie Wild shot in the neck in an SUV in a ditch.

The rapper was initially stated to be in critical condition, but an Instagram post shared Saturday afternoon (February 26) confirmed he died.

"Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯," a caption reads.