This Is The Best Day Of The Week To Buy Gas In Texas

As tensions in Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, so do gas prices in the United States. Oil is now at $100 a barrel — the highest it's been since 2014.

According to AAA, gas is $3.272 a gallon in Texas. The national average is $3.597 as of Saturday (February 26). KENS 5 reported these numbers are likely to continue to increase — but there's a way to save money amid the turmoil.

Did you know the day of the week affects gas prices?

Thursday is the worst day to fill up in Texas — it's usually the most expensive, since energy markets are closed during the weekend, causing the end-of-week prices to soar. The earlier in the week, the better. Sunday is the best day to get gas in Texas.

Here's what Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy told KENS 5 about the best time to buy gas:

"We found out that in most states, the cheapest time of the week to fill up is early in the week. Most states it was Monday. Some of them it was Sunday, some Tuesday, and most states it was most expensive to fill up later in the week towards the weekend. ... There is a key government report that comes out Wednesday that could drive prices up afterward and those changes could already start to be taking place on Thursday and towards the weekend."