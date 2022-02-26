This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Texas
By Dani Medina
February 26, 2022

Pass the ketchup, please!
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!
In Texas, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Hyde Park Bar & Grill in Austin. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:
"Hyde Park serves their signature fries with a special secret recipe dipping sauce. The fries are a work of art, drenched in buttermilk, coated with flour, and seasoned flawlessly with black pepper and spices. They are served in small portions to feed a few and a large appetizer portion that will feed up to six."
Hyde Park Bar & Grill has two locations in Austin: 4206 Duval St. at Central on Duval and 4521 West Gate Blvd. in Westgate.
Here's a look at the best fries in every state, according to Eat This, Not That!'s full list.
- Alabama- The Southern Kitchen and Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- International House of Hot Dogs (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Diablo Burger (Flagstaff)
- Arkansas- Hubcap Burger Company (Little Rock)
- California- The Hat (Alhambra)
- Colorado- Will Call Bar & Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- Super Duper Weenies (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Matt's Fish Camp (Bethany Beach)
- Florida- Best French Fries Food Truck (West Palm Beach)
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Gallery & Saloon (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Honolulu Burger Company (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Boise Fry Company (Boise)
- Illinois- Edzo's Burger Shop (Evanston)
- Indiana- Ziffles Rib Bar (Fort Wayne)
- Iowa- Saucy Focaccia (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The Burger Stand at Casbah (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- The Village Anchor Pub & Roost (Anchorage)
- Louisiana- The Harbor Bar & Grill (Metairie)
- Maine- Duckfat (Portland)
- Maryland- Thrasher's French Fries (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Fix Burger Bar (Worcester)
- Michigan- Hopcat (East Lansing)
- Minnesota- Tilia (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Belgicans Fries (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Aviary Cafe (Springfield)
- Montana- Mooyah (Billings)
- Nebraska- Bronco's (Omaha)
- Nevada- Potato Corner (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Fritz (Keene)
- New Jersey- Hot Dog Johnny's (Buttzville)
- New Mexico- Holy Burger (Albuquerque)
- New York- 4 Charles Prime Rib (New York City)
- North Carolina- Picnic (Durham)
- North Dakota- Herd & Horns (Fargo)
- Ohio- Service Bar (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Interurban Restaurant (Norman)
- Oregon- Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- JR's Fresh Cut Fries (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Harry's Bar & Burger (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's Drive-In (Hartsville)
- South Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Grill Shack Fries and Burgers (Nashville)
- Texas- Hyde Park Bar & Grill (Austin)
- Utah- Bruges Waffles and Frites (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Roxie's Fries (Castleton)
- Virginia- Green Pig Bistro (Arlington)
- Washington- Boomers Drive-In (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Fat Patty's (Huntington)
- Wisconsin- Rustique Pizzeria (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- The Crowbar and Grill (Laramie)