This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Texas

Pass the ketchup, please!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best french fries in every state. Whether you're in the mood for crinkle cut, waffle, curly or steak fries, this list has got you covered!

In Texas, the restaurant serving up the best fries is Hyde Park Bar & Grill in Austin. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the food joint:

"Hyde Park serves their signature fries with a special secret recipe dipping sauce. The fries are a work of art, drenched in buttermilk, coated with flour, and seasoned flawlessly with black pepper and spices. They are served in small portions to feed a few and a large appetizer portion that will feed up to six."

Hyde Park Bar & Grill has two locations in Austin: 4206 Duval St. at Central on Duval and 4521 West Gate Blvd. in Westgate.

Here's a look at the best fries in every state, according to Eat This, Not That!'s full list.