Beyoncé And JAY-Z Enjoy Intimate Date Night In LA
By Regina Park
February 27, 2022
Beyoncé and JAY-Z looked "Crazy In Love" while out on date night in LA over the weekend.
The rare public sighting came on Saturday (February 26) where the musical power couple was spotted enjoying wine and an intimate dinner at the fancy new Italian hotspot, Mother Wolf.
The 40-year-old songstress sported a scarlet sweater to fight off the nighttime winter chill and opted for a luscious curly hairstyle. Her rap mogul hubby opted for a more casual look complete with a black fitted and white t-shirt.
Photos show the busy parents of three laughing and talking at the table-for-two. Check out the photos HERE.
Beyonce and Jay-Z enjoy red wine on date night at swanky Mother Wolf where they ran into Sasha Obama https://t.co/CFzdPzbFvf— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 26, 2022
This weekend date night comes after the "Drunk In Love" singer posted festive photos of her and JAY's Valentine's celebration. Queen Bey was on theme per usual, rocking red hot items from her recent Ivy Heart collection from her Ivy Park x Adidas line.
Between the fire red latex pants and pink velvet off-the-shoulder dress and larger-than-life cherry clutch, Bey celebrated the day of love in style.