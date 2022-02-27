Beyoncé and JAY-Z looked "Crazy In Love" while out on date night in LA over the weekend.

The rare public sighting came on Saturday (February 26) where the musical power couple was spotted enjoying wine and an intimate dinner at the fancy new Italian hotspot, Mother Wolf.

The 40-year-old songstress sported a scarlet sweater to fight off the nighttime winter chill and opted for a luscious curly hairstyle. Her rap mogul hubby opted for a more casual look complete with a black fitted and white t-shirt.

Photos show the busy parents of three laughing and talking at the table-for-two. Check out the photos HERE.