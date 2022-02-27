Big Sean Responds To Alleged Nude Leak After Explicit Photo Goes Viral

Twitter erupted on Saturday (February 26) after someone claimed a NSFW photo featured Detroit 2 rapper Big Sean. Now the "What A Life" lyricist is setting the record straight.

The lewd photo quickly went viral, causing Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhené Aiko to trend on the platform. Comments flew about the photo attributed to the rapper, with people expressing their opinions on its impressive contents.

"Now I see why Jhene Aiko won't leave Big Sean," one user wrote. "I see why his name is Big* Sean," another said. But the 33-year-old went on Instagram and said himself that the photo wasn't of him.

"This is not me," the rapper's official Instagram account commented under The Shade Room's post about the ordeal. In the hundreds of replies to Sean's denying the nude, most wanted the rapper to "prove it."