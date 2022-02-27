Lizzo Reveals Convo She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing Disney Role

Everything is all good under and above the sea, according to Lizzo.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed details of the sweet exchange she had with Melissa McCarthy after the "Thunder Force" actress landed the iconic role of Ursula in Disney's live action version of The Little Mermaid.

Even before there was an official confirmation that a live action aquatic adventure was on the way, the "Truth Hurts" songstress posted herself singing legendary songs from the 1989 animated version to social media. Fans made the case for Lizzo to play Ursula, but McCarthy ultimately landed the role.

The two talked in person about the situation during Adele's star-studded CBS special, "One Night Only."

"She was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa.' And I was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula,'" Lizzo told Variety last week. "And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say."

"And I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible,' And I say this as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like –– ruined my chances there," she added.

"And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the hell is going on?'"

Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel in the live-action film which is set to be released May 26, 2023.