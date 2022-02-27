Mick Jagger And Questlove Team Up To Produce New James Brown Documentary

A new documentary about the life and legacy of the late James Brown is coming in 2023, A&E announced this week.



The four-part series entitled, James Brown: Say It Loud, will be executive produced by musical heavyweights Mick Jagger, Questlove and Black Thought, among others. Deborah Riley Draper is set to direct the documentary series, Pitchfork reported.

Say It Loud will explore the "I Got You" singer's life as a certified musical icon with interviews from friends and family and never-before-seen archival footage.

Jagger said in a statement that he was "thrilled" to be a part of the project, adding "He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights Movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him."

Philly natives Questlove and Black Thought also put out a statement on the endeavor: "The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture.

"Brown's life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have a chance to share it."

In 2014, the late Chadwick Boseman played James Brown in Get On Up, which was also produced by Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones co-founder produced the HBO documentary Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown that same year.

Questlove is no stranger to producing documentaries. This year, he snagged an Oscar nomination for Summer of Soul.