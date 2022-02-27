Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Get Cozy During Romantic Getaway To Cabo

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend Maxx Morando partied out of the USA this week, taking a baecation to the luxurious shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pop star and Liily drummer arrived in Mexico via private jet earlier this week, a source told E! News. The two were photographed showing off some PDA on Friday (February 25) while taking in the sun at their coastal resort.

"Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing," the source told the outlet. "They cuddled up to one another wherever they went. They had lunch at the poolside restaurant and sat on the same side of the table whispering to each other and laughing."

For dinner one night, the insider revealed the 29-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer and Maxx, 23, opted for a private table-for-two on the beach, adding that "they seemed very happy being together and relaxing on vacation."

The two sparked romantic rumors back in November after being spotted getting cozy at Gucci's Love Parade Runway show down the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In December, Maxx was by Miley's side for her New Year's Eve party in Miami.

A separate source confirmed their relationship in January, telling E! that the musical pair are "happily dating" and "it's official between them." Another insider said the two bonded over their creativity and being musicians.