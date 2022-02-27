Ukraine Keeps Fighting As Peace Talks Planned, Russia Puts Nukes On Alert

By Bill Galluccio

February 27, 2022

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian forces have continued to hold strong as Russian troops march towards the capital of Kyiv. As the fighting between the two sides intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has agreed to hold peace talks with the Russians on Monday (February 28) near the border of Belarus.

Zelensky said he would not personally attend the meeting and instead send a delegation to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion. He does not expect the talks to produce any results but said he agreed to the meeting "so that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as president, did not try to stop the war when there was a small chance."

The Ukrainian troops and citizens are showing their resolve against the Russian forces, taking back the city of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear deterrent forces to be placed on "high alert," sparking a sharp rebuke from the White House.

"This is really a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression -- and the global community and the American people should look at it through that prism," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on This Week.

