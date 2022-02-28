2 Wisconsin Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Two Wisconsin restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

No. 7: Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra at Ristorante Bartolotta in Milwaukee

No. 88: Morel Pasta at Driftless Cafe in Viroqua

Here is what the report had to say about the Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra at Ristorante Bartolotta:

"Since 1993, Ristorante Bartolotta has specialized in impeccably prepared rustic Italian cuisine, including pasta like Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra. The dish sums up restaurant's homey style, with wide ribbons that seem to absorb slow-braised duck ragu and Grana Padano. Like the restaurant itself — set in a historic brewery building in downtown Wauwatosa — it's unpretentious and appealing."

Here is what the report had to say about the Morel Pasta at Driftless Cafe:

"In late spring, many Wisconsin families head out to the wooded hills and river-filled valleys in the southwestern corner of the state in search of morel mushrooms, one of the most-elusive and -coveted of 'shrooms in the United States. Those who don't want to want to muddy themselves in the woods, head to local farm stands and grocery stores to stock up. Or they just go to Driftless Cafe in Viroqua. At the local-foods-obsessed restaurant, the chefs celebrate the bount of morel season with an assortment of dishes including a perfect morel-laden pasta that is certainly worth planning a trip around."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here.