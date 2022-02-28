3 Illinois Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Three Illinois restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

No. 48: King Crab Tagliatelle at Giant in Chicago

No. 62: Plin at Osteria Langhe in Chicago

No. 66: Spicy King Crab Spaghetti at RPM Italian in Chicago

Here is what the report had to say about the King Crab Tagliatelle at Giant:

"This small, consistently packed Logan Square restaurant isn't about a scene or showcasing any sort of trends, Giant just serves simple, flawless fare. Award-winning chef-partner Jason Vincent churns out a menu of small and medium plates that pack in the flavor. It's all good, but the pasta really showcases his ability to layer ingredients with force. The best example is the king crab tagliatelle. Eating it feels like consuming a bright summer day, regardless of the actual weather the Windy City weather has in store. Al dente strands of long pasta twirl around a flavorful mix of saffron, king crab and chile butter in a perfect pile of aromas that merge the floral, honeyed notes of saffron with sweet and delicate crab and a bit of fat and heat from the compound butter. Just like the 44-seat restaurant itself, it's pretty darn special."

Here is what the report had to say about the Plin at Osteria Langhe:

"Osteria Langhe partners Aldo Zaninotto and chef Cameron Grant celebrate the flavors of Italy, specifically Piedmont, at this warm and welcoming Logan Square restaurant. The region is well-known for its love of carbs — its classic risottos and pastas are among some of the best in Italy. Unlike its southern counterparts, there's no red sauce in sight. Dishes instead showcase the cheeses and meat, like rabbit and veal, that are common in the area. Grant honors regional traditions with from-scratch, slow-food-style primi like his infamous plin. While the delicate pasta can be stuffed with ingredients ranging from rabbit to artichokes in Piedmont, Grant fills his handmade squares with La Tur cheese before tossing it with butter, thyme and stock."

Here is what the report had to say about the Spicy King Crab Spaghetti at RPM Italian:

"This Chicago Italian restaurant — with a second location in Washington, D.C. — is backed by Giuliana and Bill Rancic, but RPM Italian doesn't rely on celebrity associations and its dining room packed with beautiful people — each is a destination-worthy restaurant. The food, especially the pasta, is really darn good even without the reality star endorsement. Chef-partner Doug Psaltis serves dozens of fresh pastas, made in-house every day, including really great homestyle Bolognese and pomodoro, but the one that stands out most in flavor — and aesthetic — is the spicy king crab with jet black squid ink spaghetti and vibrant Fresno chile."

