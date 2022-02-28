3 Ohio Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Three Ohio restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

No. 9: Chili Spaghetti at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati

No. 58: Cincinnati Chili at Camp Washington in Cincinnati

No. 90: Cavatelli Bolognese at Giovanni's Ristorante in Beachwood

Here is what the report had to say about the Chili Spaghetti at Skyline Chili:

"Nicholas Lambrinides, born in Greece, started Skyline Chili in 1949 in Cincinnati, relying on a secret blend of Mediterranean spices to bolster classic American chili. Basic chili, called a "3-way," comes on a bed of spaghetti, topped with grated cheese. Diners can keep adding toppings, choosing beans or onions or both, to reach a "4-way" or "5-way."

Here is what the report had to say about the Cincinnati Chili at Camp Washington:

"Skyline Chili may have started the spiced meat sauce over spaghetti movement that swept through parts of the South and Midwest, but this James Beard America's Classic has been a favorite among Cincy's stockyard workers since the 1940s. Open 24-hours a day, six days a week, Camp Washington has been a go-to for locals looking to get a taste of their two-, three-, four- and five-way plates. For those of you who may be unfamiliar, it starts with plain pasta and chili, moving up to beans (two-way) all the way to a heaping platter of spaghetti smothered in chili, red kidney beans, white onions and shredded Wisconsin Cheddar cheese for the five. Got it? Now add it to your list."

Here is what the report had to say about the Cavatelli Bolognese at Giovanni's Ristorante:

"Set in a nondescript office building on a busy intersection, Giovanni's Ristorante is easy to miss. But the Italian stalwart, which has been considered a special-occasion destination for Clevelanders since 1976, is still one of the best in the city, rivaling all the fresh, new spots that pop up. It's received a number of awards and accolades from national outfits for its attentive service, outstanding wine list and excellently prepared high-end cuisine. The pasta stands out on the menu, namely the Cavatelli Bolognese with light handmade ricotta cavatelli and mildly sweet, classic Bolognese sauce that come together in seamless harmony."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here.