Accents Americans Find Most Attractive Revealed

By Jason Hall

February 28, 2022

Woman whispering in boyfriend?s ear
Photo: Getty Images

Americans seem to love British accents, according to a recent study.

Preply.com reports British accents were favored among foreign accents for both men and women.

The study reported more than half of the respondents (52%) said they like the accent, with it also topping the list of sexiest and most trustworthy accents in the world, according to American respondents.

"It’s important to note that the United Kingdom has some of the most accent diversity in the English-speaking world," Preply.com's Kylie Moore wrote of the British accent. "There are “traditional” accents such as Cockney, Scouse, and the Queen’s English, along with newer accents (Estuary, General Northern)."

Preply.com surveyed 1,755 people and asked their feelings on the following accents: British, French, Canadian, German, Australian, Chinese, Dutch, Japanese, Indian, Italian, Greek, Irish, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, South African, Scottish, Welsh.

The website said 54% of respondents identified as male, 45% as female and 1% as nonbinary.

Welsh accents, on the other hand, were voted as the worst accents, the least sexy and the least trustworthy, according to American participants.

Nationally, southern accents were voted as the best and sexiest among participants; New York were picked as "most likely to make someone sound smarter" and midwestern accents were voted as "most trustworthy."

You can view all of the results here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.