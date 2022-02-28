Atmospheric River Brings Flood Risks, Avalanche Fears To Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is at risk of seeing some major flooding and even avalanches due to an "extreme" atmospheric river, according to CNN.

The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that low pressure forming over the Pacific created this atmospheric river, "which is a narrow ribbon of enhanced moisture transport." This "river" is expected to trudge across the region with heavy rain. Residents will see the worst of it starting Monday morning (February 28) through Tuesday morning (March 1).

That also means potential "hazardous" weather events, including huge floods and avalanches in some areas. Avalanche warnings have been issued in the Cascades, and over five million people across Idaho, Oregon, and Washington are under flood watches, including Seattle, reporters say.