Dave Grohl Reveals If He Would Ever Consider A Solo Career

By Katrina Nattress

March 1, 2022

In the Foo Fighters new horror movie Studio 666, Dave Grohl gets possessed and kills all his bandmates so he can go solo, but is that something Grohl would consider in real life (the going solo part, not the murderous rampage)? In a recent interview with Sky News, the frontman revealed if it's something he's thought about.

“The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock ‘n’ roll cliches and stereotypes, right? The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band — and some lead singers do exactly that. That’s something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters,” Grohl said.

In fact, the Foos still genuinely love spending time with each other in the studio. “In the movie, I have writer’s block, and I start losing my mind, and we have these crazy, screaming, murderous arguments while we’re making the album," he continued. "And when we make Foo Fighters records, honestly, we stroll into the studio, we usually have too much material and we spend a couple of weeks, a couple of months, just kind of playing our instruments and laughing hysterically… we still enjoy what we do and each other.”

Studio 666 is in theaters now.

