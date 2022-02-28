Green Day Cancel Moscow Concert Amid Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Green Day have cancelled their upcoming show in Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band wrote Sunday (Feb. 27) on their Instagram stories.

They were scheduled to perform on May 29 in Moscow prior to their European tour in June.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that,” Green Day continued. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.” The show has already been removed from Green Day’s touring itinerary on their website.

So far, Green Day is the most high-profile North American act to cancel a Russian concert following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been condemned by many for the invasion, which has resulted in economic sanctions against Russia from the U.S., Europe, and other countries worldwide.

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova and Stevie Nicks are also among the artists who have spoken out against Putin amid the Ukraine invasion.

“This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening, until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on invaded,” Nicks wrote of Putin, while Tolokonnikova said of him to Rolling Stone, “Fuck Putin. I hope he dies soon.”