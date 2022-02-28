Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Back Together And Working On Their Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reported to be giving their marriage another chance.

After spending 12 years together, with two children, and five years of marriage between them - the couple announced their divorce earlier this year. But according to a close friend, the couple has moved back in together and are working through their marital issues.

In an Instagram post that has now been deleted, Momoa confirmed their separation, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

However, a close friend of the "Aquaman" actor told HollywoodLife that "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The source explained that the couple's two teenage children — 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf — are "absolutely thrilled" that their parents are repairing their marriage and family. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the source added.