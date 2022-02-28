Here's Why Jim Jones Passed On Signing Drake

Jim Jones has had the opportunity to sign many talented artists, one of them being none other than Drake.

In a recent interview, Jim Jones opened up about the time he passed on signing Drake to a deal. The rapper seemingly didn't know what to do with Drake because of his look and his history of being an actor.

“Drake definitely ran across my desk,” Jim Jones said. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake uh he’s an actor he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the fuck is Drake on Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping like this boy could rap his ass off.”

The Dipset member added, “Then I looked at him I’m like, ‘Boy what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on the Disney Channel.’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out.'”

Drake was looking to sign to a label that would let him bring his Toronto sound to the forefront at the time, but not many people believed in him, including Jim Jones. As we now know, Lil Wayne took care of that.

“Once again, I just wasn’t seeing past what I seen in front of me and shit like that,” Jim continued. “Weezy was smart enough to do so, and I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping and Drake saying something about Princess Diana and it’s going crazy. I’m like ‘Wow, life is crazy. This n-gga is dead nasty, fuck what he look like.'”