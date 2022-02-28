One Michigan Restaurant Lands On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

One Michigan restaurant had a pasta dish make the list:

No. 70: Tagliatelle Carbonara at Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor

Here is what the report had to say about the Tagliatelle Carbonara at Mani Osteria:

"This family-friendly tavern focuses on the Italian tradition of highlighting local ingredients and boutique wines with warm and friendly hospitality. Somehow, the folks here managed to make already decadent carbonara even richer and more indulgent than the traditional preparation. House-made tagliatelle pasta is tossed with locally sourced sauteed bacon, roasted cremini and shiitake mushrooms and an egg- and Pecorino-Romano-based sauce. It's creamy, smoky, salty and earthy, but what really takes Mani Osteria's version up a notch is the addition of a poached egg, which oozes its silky yolk into the mix when pierced, adding another rich, flavorful layer to the beautifully mingled dish."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here.