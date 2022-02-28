Popular Seattle Bakery Closing Downtown Spot: 'Things Only Getting Worse'

By Zuri Anderson

February 28, 2022

Female Owner Of Small Worried Business Wearing Face Mask Turning Round Closed Sign During Health Pandemic
Photo: Getty Images

The owner of a popular Russian bakery announced the closure of its downtown Seattle location following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon (February 27), according to KOMO.

Piroshky Piroshky owner Olga Sagan made the decision hours after the violent incident, reporters say. A post on the company's Instagram post confirmed its Century Square location at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street will temporarily shut its doors. She hasn't decided if the closure is permanent or not.

"For the safety of its employees the Piroshky Piroshky Century Square location will be temporarily closed until further notice," according to the post. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

KOMO says this location reopened just six months ago after being closed for over a year due to pandemic struggles. Even when it was open, Sagan claims her staff has been dealing with people threatening customers and strangers exposing themselves to employees.

"We have been patiently communicating with a city for the last 6 months, but things only getting worse," the owner told reporters. We feel that city has abandoned downtown and not treating this crisis (both humanitarian and criminal) as an emergency. All we hear is them talking and no action," Sagan said.

If you want to support Piroshky Piroshky, you can check out their other Seattle locations at Pike Place Market and Columbia Center (701 5th Ave).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.