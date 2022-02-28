Popular Seattle Bakery Closing Downtown Spot: 'Things Only Getting Worse'

The owner of a popular Russian bakery announced the closure of its downtown Seattle location following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon (February 27), according to KOMO.

Piroshky Piroshky owner Olga Sagan made the decision hours after the violent incident, reporters say. A post on the company's Instagram post confirmed its Century Square location at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street will temporarily shut its doors. She hasn't decided if the closure is permanent or not.

"For the safety of its employees the Piroshky Piroshky Century Square location will be temporarily closed until further notice," according to the post. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

KOMO says this location reopened just six months ago after being closed for over a year due to pandemic struggles. Even when it was open, Sagan claims her staff has been dealing with people threatening customers and strangers exposing themselves to employees.