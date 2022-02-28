Red Sox Release Player After Several Offensive, Racist Tweets

Minor league player Brett Netzer was released by the Boston Red Sox following a series of offensive, homophobic and racist tweets shared over the weekend.

NBC News reports Netzer, 25, requested and was granted his release from the team on Saturday (February 26), a spokesperson for the Red Sox confirmed on Monday (February 28).

Netzer shared a series of tweets on Friday (February 25) and Saturday in which he attacked Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, referring to him as a "bad actor" and a "fraud" while targeting his Jewish identity.

The Red Sox confirmed to the Boston Globe that the posts were shared by Netzer personally and not part of a hacking incident.

Netzer also took aim at Bloom for supporting Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community, as well as posts targeting transgender people.

The 25-year-old also suggested Black people "go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture" and also wrote, “I am a racist. I do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way.”

Chad Jennings of the Athletic was the first to report on Netzer's release following the slew of tweets over the weekend.