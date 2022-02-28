Two Minnesota Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Two Minnesota restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

No. 15: Torchio With Braised Rabbit, Creme Fraiche, and Artichokes at Monello in Minneapolis

No. 84: Lobster Spaghetti at Eastside Eat + Drink in Minneapolis

Here is what the report had to say about the Torchio With Braised Rabbit, Creme Fraiche, and Artichokes at Monello:

"This Italy-meets-Minnesota-inspired dish starts with white wine-braised rabbit leg, with mirepoix (celery, carrot and onion), garlic, herbs and seasoning, tenderizing and flavoring the meat, nad leaving savory liquid for the base of the sauce, which gets a generous dose of butter to smooth it out. To add even more layers and nuance, chef Mike DeCamp also throws in some Roman-style artichokes (cooked in olive oil, white wine, thyme and garlic) along with braised Swiss chard and poached chard stems, cooked just like the 'chokes. All of those elements are mixed together, then topped with a few fried artichokes, a drizzle of 12-year-old balsamic vinegar and a few dots of herbed mascarpone for this top Monello dish, basically a fancypants version of stroganoff."

Here is what the report had to say about the Lobster Spaghetti at Eastside Eat + Drink:

"Eastside Eat + Drink's new American menu features dishes and drinks with a range of international influences like whole wood-roasted duck served on a lazy susan with different mustards, scallion pancakes, braised savoy cabbage and a French-style four spice mix. Malone also offers some great pasta on the menu with similar multicultural appeal. The lobster spaghetti is divine, mixed with cognac cream and roasted butternut squash, slightly sweet, fully creamy and 100 percent sophisticated."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here.