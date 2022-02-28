Ukrainian Sailor Tried To Sink His Russian Boss's $7.8 Million Yacht

A Ukrainian sailor angry over the Russian invasion of his home country decided to get some revenge against his boss, Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheev.

Taras Ostapchuk decided to try to sink his boss's $7.8 million yacht, named the Lady Anastasia, by opening several valves in the engine room in an attempt to flood the ship. Several other sailors worked with workers from the port to prevent the 157-foot vessel from sinking.

While the yacht didn't sink, the engine suffered significant damage and must be repaired before it is sea-worthy again.

Ostapchuk admitted that he tried to sink the boat, claiming that Mikheev's company sold weapons to the Russian military. He said he became enraged when he saw videos on the news of a helicopter armed with weapons supplied by his boss attacking an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

"I don't regret anything I've done, and I would do it again," Ostapchuk told the police according to the Daily Mail. "My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people."

Ostapchuk was released by a judge, and it is unclear if he was formally charged. He vowed to return to Ukraine and join the fight against the Russian invaders.

"I'm going to fight. As soon as I reach the first Ukrainian city, I will look for a military commander and ask him if they need me," he said.

"I am not going to lose my country. I am not a hero, I'm a middle-aged man, but I have a lot of experience as a mechanic. I've never held a weapon, but if necessary, I will. Why not?"