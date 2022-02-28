Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Carrying Mail Plummeting Off Mass. Bridge
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2022
Video released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the exact moment in which a fully loaded tractor trailer carrying U.S. mail plummeted off the Woronoco Bridge in Russell.
The department said it responded to a report of a tractor trailer plunging into Charles River on Saturday (February 26) afternoon near the ramp from RT 95 North to the Pike in Weston.
The driver of the truck was uninjured during the accident after standing atop the trailer unit and successfully swimming to help.
"The driver was down an embankment and thanks to the personnel from Red’s towing, their quick thinking and experience helped save the man," the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote in a post shared on its Facebook page. "The tow operators utilized the rotator to help lift the individual, who was secured in a stretcher, back up onto the roadway for quick delivery to a local hospital. This is just another example of the great teamwork our Troopers are involved with daily."
State Police confirmed the Weston Fire Department and other agencies assisted with the rescue response as divers secured the operator, who was then transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.
State Police confirmed the truck was carrying U.S. mail at the time of the crash, which had to be recovered after the truck broke in half while being taken out of the river.
MassDOT kept the area closed during cleanup and reopened the ramp at around 10:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and the department said no additional details are available at this time.