2-Year-Old Boy Comes Home With Ankles Taped To Shoes In Pembroke Pines

A South Florida mother is blasting an academy after her young son came home with his ankles taped to his shoes, WPLG reports.

Charissa Richardson told reporters her 2-year-old son, who attends Nob Hill Academy in Pembroke Pines, had black tape binding his shoes to his ankles.

“We had to use scissors because he was actually crying from trying to peel the tape off,” the mother claims, adding that the boy's ankles were irritated. "I can tell it affects him emotionally. He was pointing at the scratches on his ankles. He was crying about it."

According to Richardson, her son kept taking off his shoes in class, so an employee allegedly used tape to keep his shoes on.

When WPLG reached out to Nob Hill about the incident, the director sent them this statement:

“The owners and director at Nob Hill Academy are deeply disturbed by the action taken by the staff member. We have taken immediate action and the staff member has been terminated. The safety and welfare of children has always been and will always be our top priority. "

Richardson says she also got a letter from the director, which claims they spoke to her son's teacher. In the letter, they claim the teacher "was apologetic and remorseful in her statement and understood her actions were not appropriate. She said she made an extremely poor misjudgment."

The mother has since pulled the boy out of the daycare, according to reporters. No word on if she will take legal action over the incident.