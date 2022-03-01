Another Landslide Strikes Bellevue Neighborhood Where Home Was Demolished

By Zuri Anderson

March 1, 2022

Landslide on a mountain slope
Photo: Getty Images

Over a month after a landslide swept through a Bellevue, Washington neighborhood and even destroyed a home, another one has struck the same area Monday evening (February 28).

KOMO says emergency crews responded to the area after an atmospheric river brought torrential rains across the Pacific Northwest, increasing the risks of floods, avalanches, and landslides. Some mudflow was reported in the Somerset neighborhood, according to city officials.

Crews closed the road into the area and erected a barrier to control the flow of water and debris, reporters added. No word on if anyone suffered injuries or damage to their homes, so far. A city spokesperson says officials don't consider the area dangerous, but they're staying vigilant.

Reporters say the neighborhood just reopened on Friday (February 25), days before the Monday landslide. In January, a landslide displaced many residents and even knocked an entire home off its foundation. The couple who owned that home even butted heads with the City of Bellevue over its demolishment. Officials claimed the wreckage was dangerous and prevented people from returning to their neighboring homes.

Meteorologists believe the soaking rain will start waning on Wednesday (March 2), but quieter weather won't come until at least next week.

