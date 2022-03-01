Baby Formula Recall Expanded Following Infant's Death

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall of a popular powdered infant formula after a child died. Abbott Nutrition announced it is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 made at a production facility in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The recalled formula is labeled with lot code 27032K80 on the individual cans, while cases of the formula have the lot number 27032K800.

The FDA said it has received four reports of children contracting Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of a Salmonella infection. The FDA said that two children have died, noting that "Cronobacter infection may have contributed to the cause of death for both ill patients."

Abbott advised parents to watch for symptoms of a Cronobacter infection and take them to a health care provider if they experience poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.

The expanded recall comes just two weeks after the company recalled specific lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas over similar concerns. Products are included in that recall if they have all three items below: