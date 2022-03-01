Cardi B's Daughter Doesn't Want Another Sibling, Her Brother Is 'Perfect'

Cardi B's daughter doesn't seem to be looking for another sibling.

The "Up" rapper shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday (Mar. 1) of her daughter Kulture Kiari, as she explained her reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"

When she asked her daughter why, the toddler explained that she's perfectly happy with her 5-month-old little brother. "Because I like my baby brother. He's perfect," Kulture said.

Cardi then responded, "Aww."

Cardi shares Kulture with husband Offset. The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Sept. 4.

Back in November, while answering fan questions on Twitter, Cardi shared Kulture's initial reaction to the news that she was having another child.

One fan wrote, "What was Kulture's reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?"

Cardi B responded with a video of the toddler.

In the clip, Kulture continuously says she wants a baby sister. When she tells her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," Kulture doesn't budge and responds again saying, "No, a baby sister."

In another tweet, the "Bodak Yellow'' rapper added that despite wanting another girl in the house, Kulture is embracing her new role as big sister.

"She loves it. Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep," she wrote.