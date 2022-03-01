Dad Kills 3 Kids Before Taking His Own Life In California Church Shooting

A Californian father killed his three children, along with another woman, before taking his own life at a church in Sacramento. Authorities said that the man, who was not identified, was at the church for a supervised visit with his three kids, ages 9, 10, and 13.

During the visit, a worker at the church heard gunshots in the main sanctuary area and called 911. When the police arrived at the church, they found the bodies of the man, his three children, and a female chaperone. Nobody else inside the church was injured.

Authorities did not say if the family were members of the church, which is in a residential neighborhood in downtown Sacramento.

Officials said the children's mother was estranged from their 39-year-old father and had a restraining order against him. They said they are investigating the tragic shooting as a domestic violence incident. Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the deadly shooting and said the children's mother is cooperating with the investigation.

"Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating," California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement."