Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Seen With Engagement Ring

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney looks like she might be engaged!

The actress was spotted wearing a huge rock on her ring finger, in what can be assumed to be an engagement ring.

On Monday, she was seen chatting to a friend in Los Angeles with the flashy diamond ring on her ring finger.

She also seems to be going for a new look alongside her new ring. In the photos, her hair is red instead of her usual blonde.

This is the first time Sydney's been seen with the diamond ring. Her relationship with Chicago restaurant owner (and likely new fiancé) Jonathan Davino, has been kept on the down-low.

The couple reportedly started dating back in 2018. Sydney's never confirmed their relationship but they've been linked and were photographed together last summer kissing on a yacht.

Sydney is 24 years old while Jonathan is reportedly 37.

The actress has seen much success in the last few years - although we all know her from HBO's Euphoria where she plays Cassie, she's starred in many other projects including The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, and The Handmaid's Tale. She also played one of the Manson girls in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

See the photos here.