Greta Van Fleet Extend Dreams In Gold Tour With 42 New North American Dates

By Katrina Nattress

March 2, 2022

Greta Van Fleet fans who might have been disappointed to see the band wasn't coming through their city this spring are in luck: the band just announced 42 more North American dates to their Dream In Gold Tour spanning the summer and fall.

The new leg kicks off in Quebec City, Canada on August 16 after a two-night stint with Metallica in Buffalo, New York on August 11 and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4) at 12pm local time. Get more ticket info here.

See the band's announcement and a full list of 2022 tour dates below.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +

06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #

08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $

09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $

09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $

09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $

09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $

10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $

10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $

10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $

10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $

10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $

10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %

10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %

10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %

11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %

11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %

11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

* = w/ Metallica

+ = w/ Foo Fighters

# = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley

% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands

^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands

