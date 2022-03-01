Greta Van Fleet fans who might have been disappointed to see the band wasn't coming through their city this spring are in luck: the band just announced 42 more North American dates to their Dream In Gold Tour spanning the summer and fall.

The new leg kicks off in Quebec City, Canada on August 16 after a two-night stint with Metallica in Buffalo, New York on August 11 and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4) at 12pm local time. Get more ticket info here.

See the band's announcement and a full list of 2022 tour dates below.