Greta Van Fleet Extend Dreams In Gold Tour With 42 New North American Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 2, 2022
Greta Van Fleet fans who might have been disappointed to see the band wasn't coming through their city this spring are in luck: the band just announced 42 more North American dates to their Dream In Gold Tour spanning the summer and fall.
The new leg kicks off in Quebec City, Canada on August 16 after a two-night stint with Metallica in Buffalo, New York on August 11 and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14.
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4) at 12pm local time. Get more ticket info here.
See the band's announcement and a full list of 2022 tour dates below.
Thrilled to announce new North American dates on the Dreams In Gold Tour! We can't wait to see you on the road this fall. Tickets on sale Friday at 12PM local time: https://t.co/Ab0ehDnBh6 pic.twitter.com/dV6AMnkBWG— Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) March 1, 2022
Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates
03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *
04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage
05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *
05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *
05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +
06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle
06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview
06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *
08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #
08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #
08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #
08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #
08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $
09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $
09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $
09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $
09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $
09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $
09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $
10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $
10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $
10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $
10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $
10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $
10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $
10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %
10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %
10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %
10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %
11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %
11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %
11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %
11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %
11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^
* = w/ Metallica
+ = w/ Foo Fighters
# = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund
$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley
% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands
^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands