Halestorm Is Hitting The Road With These Rock Legends

Halestorm are hitting the road this Spring and have an impressive list of supporting acts coming with them: Stone Temple Pilots and Wolf Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.

"We first met the DeLeo brothers [Stone Temple Pilots] while we were making our first album in 2007. They are by far the nicest people in the biz. And we are so excited to finally be able to share a stage with our idols," Halestorm said in a statement. "To add to the excitement, in addition to the legendary STP, we also have our friend Wolf Van Halen of Mammoth WVH and our dear brothers in Black Stone Cherry coming out with us!"

"We are ready to bring the rock show to the people, visiting new and exciting cities we've never been to before!" They added. "Raise your horns and come join us on what will undoubtedly be the coolest rock tour of the spring!"

Halestorm plan to drop their latest album Back From The Dead on April 6 then hit the road in May.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March) 4 at 10am local time. Get more info via the band's website and check out a full list of dates below.

Halestorm 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 10 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena*#+

May 11 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center*#+

May 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove at Harrah's#+

May 14 - Wichita, Kansas @ Wave#

May 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*+

May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!*+

May 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pointfest

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 24 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*+

May 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater*+

May 28 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Amphitheater*+

May 30 - Missoula, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater*+

* Stone Temple Pilots supporting

# Mammoth WVH supporting

+ Black Stone Cherry supporting