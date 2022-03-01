Here's What You Need To Know About Primary Election Day In Texas

Time to get out there and vote, Texas!

Tuesday is the first day of the primary election season in the United States, and Texas is the first state to hold primary elections. On the ballot are nominees for governor, different statewide positions and 38 House seats, according to CNN.

Texas has an open primary election, meaning you don't need to be registered with a political party to vote.

Here's what you need to know about Election Day in Texas:

New election laws

Several voting restrictions have been put into place in Texas. Voters who qualify for mail-in voting must provide their driver's license number or Social Security number — and it must match what's on file when they registered to vote, according to NPR."

So if a voter registered decades ago with their Social Security number but applied this year using their driver's license instead, they'd be rejected," NPR reported.

Drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting sites have also been banned.

Election officials are contacting voters to give them time to correct identification issues, but the clock is ticking. Texans have until the end of the day Tuesday to fix their ballots, according to NBC News. Ballots can be fixed in person, online or by mail.

In Harris County, about 29% of ballots have been flagged for rejection as of Saturday. In Travis County, about 7,000 ballots have been flagged for rejection and in El Paso County, 26% of ballots have been rejected.

What's on the ballot

To see what's on the ballot for your political party in your county, visit the Texas Secretary of State's website here.

Voting in person

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Be sure to bring one of the following forms of ID: Texas driver's license, election identification certificate, personal identification card, handgun license, military ID, citizenship certificate or passport. If you don't have a photo ID, you can bring a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or birth certificate.

Voting by mail

To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, will be out of the country on Election Day and/or the early voting period, expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day or incarcerated.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. Thursday

Early voting

Early voting was from February 14-25.

Registering to vote

The deadline to register to vote was January 31. Texas does not allow same-day voter registration.