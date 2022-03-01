Indianapolis' Newest Krispy Kreme Location Is Now Open

Doughnuts are a delicious temptation that you just can't get enough of. And now, Indianapolis residents have a new spot to get some hot and fresh doughnuts.

The newest Krispy Kreme location has just opened for business. It's located just across from the Castleton Square Mall, reported CBS 4 Indy.

Joey Horne-Rodriguez, store manager, said that they expect over 200 orders on opening day. Horne-Rodriguez said"

"We started processing a little bit last night on the overnight time, so we can open up and be ready to serve everyone. Our amazing Castleton shop will treat residents and visitors alike to the world’s most delicious doughnuts. Castleton is the perfect neighborhood for our newest shop with its thriving restaurant scene and diverse population. We look forward to serving the community and treating everyone to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable."

The new doughnut shop has provided more than 70 new jobs for team members and managers. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.