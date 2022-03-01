Playboi Carti Is Unrecognizable In New Look

By Yashira C.

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Playboi Carti has revealed his latest gothic look on social media this week.

The 25-year-old rapper's most recent studio album was 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Fans have been anticipating the possibility of a new full-length album this year, with his first feature of the year being on Ye's Donda 2 album. The "Sky" singer appeared during Ye's sold-out event in Miami last week, at which he wore a full face of makeup and screamed heavily throughout the performance. Multicolor arm accessories were also a part of his look, helping him stand out from the rest of the crowd who wore all black. The rapper is seemingly ushering in a new era.

Carti kicked off this new era last week by wiping his entire Instagram feed and sharing a picture of himself wearing intense white, black, and red face paint at his show with Ye. The rapper shared yet another look on Monday (February 28) wearing dark makeup around his eyes, nose, and mouth. He completed his look with a shaggy black jacket, vinyl gloves, baggy jeans, and black boots.

While some music fans are making fun of Carti's new look, others are praising him for pushing back against gender norms.

See Playboi Carti's new era below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.