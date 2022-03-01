Playboi Carti Is Unrecognizable In New Look

Playboi Carti has revealed his latest gothic look on social media this week.

The 25-year-old rapper's most recent studio album was 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Fans have been anticipating the possibility of a new full-length album this year, with his first feature of the year being on Ye's Donda 2 album. The "Sky" singer appeared during Ye's sold-out event in Miami last week, at which he wore a full face of makeup and screamed heavily throughout the performance. Multicolor arm accessories were also a part of his look, helping him stand out from the rest of the crowd who wore all black. The rapper is seemingly ushering in a new era.

Carti kicked off this new era last week by wiping his entire Instagram feed and sharing a picture of himself wearing intense white, black, and red face paint at his show with Ye. The rapper shared yet another look on Monday (February 28) wearing dark makeup around his eyes, nose, and mouth. He completed his look with a shaggy black jacket, vinyl gloves, baggy jeans, and black boots.

While some music fans are making fun of Carti's new look, others are praising him for pushing back against gender norms.

See Playboi Carti's new era below.