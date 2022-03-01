President Biden To Discuss U.S. Economy, Ukraine During State Of The Union

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday (March 1) in his first State of the Union following a rocky first year of his presidency. With his approval ratings plummeting, Biden hopes to make a case for his domestic and foreign agenda amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation that is undoing the economic recovery following the COVID pandemic.

Biden will focus his speech on the crisis in Ukraine and is expected to highlight the effects that the historic sanctions have had on the Russian economy.

President Biden will also tout his administration's response to COVID-19 and how the economy is recovering as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic. Biden will discuss how he plans to control the rampant inflation that has taken a bite out of rising wages as more Americans return to the workforce. One of those plans includes an agreement between the Justice Department and the Federal Maritime Commission to prevent freight companies from overcharging American customers.

Biden is expected to unveil several programs during his primetime speech. He will release details on plans to improve nursing homes by hiring more staff, making them more transparent, and holding poorly performing nursing homes accountable.

He will also urge Congress to continue working to pass his stalled agenda ahead of the midterm elections in which Democrats face tough races and could lose control of the House of Representatives. He will also call on Congress to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and work to lower the cost of higher education.

The State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.