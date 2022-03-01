The Offspring Plan To 'Let The Bad Times Roll' On US Tour: See The Dates

A year after releasing their 10th studio album, Let the Bad Times Roll, The Offspring are heading out on a U.S. tour to support it.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” frontman Dexter Holland said in a statement. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

The 18-date trek kicks off April 26 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on May 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth are set to open. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (March 4). Get more ticket info here and check out the full list of tour dates below.