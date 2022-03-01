UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge
By Jason Hall
March 1, 2022
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection to shooting incident in San Jose, California.
NBC Bay Area reports Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is being held without bail, but authorities have not released details regarding the circumstances or motive for the incident as of Tuesday (March 1) morning.
The shooting resulted in a victim being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another individual being arrested.
NBC Bay Area reports the incident took place at around 3:14 p.m. PT on Monday (February 28), according to police.
San Jose Police advised local residents to "avoid the area as we conduct our investigation," adding that "traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours.
Velasquez, a native of Salinas, California, is best known for his tenure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's heavyweight division, which included winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship twice, defeating Brock Lesnar for the title on October 23, 2010 and Junior dos Santos -- who defeated him during his initial 2011 defense -- on December 29, 2012, making two successful defenses against Antônio Silva (May 25, 2013) and dos Santos (October 19, 2013) following his second stint as champion.
Velasquez also made appearances for WWE in 2019, feuding with Lesnar as an ally to WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, before being released by the company in 2020.