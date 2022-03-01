UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection to shooting incident in San Jose, California.

NBC Bay Area reports Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is being held without bail, but authorities have not released details regarding the circumstances or motive for the incident as of Tuesday (March 1) morning.

The shooting resulted in a victim being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another individual being arrested.

NBC Bay Area reports the incident took place at around 3:14 p.m. PT on Monday (February 28), according to police.

San Jose Police advised local residents to "avoid the area as we conduct our investigation," adding that "traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours.