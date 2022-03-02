Arizona Daycare Under Investigation After Toddlers Seen Wandering In Street

An Arizona daycare is now under investigation after toddlers were seen wandering in the street, reported 12 News.

According to reports, several toddlers were seen wandering around in the middle of the street after allegedly escaping from a daycare in Glendale.

Police received some 911 calls on Monday morning that six to eight toddlers were spotted in the street along Olive Avenue just outside of Happy Dayz Learning Center 3.

When police arrived to the location, the children were already taken back inside the building. Police found that as many as eight children had gotten out through an unsecured gate.

According to investigators, several witnesses stopped and escorted the toddlers back inside with the help of an employee.

Police said that the gate was shut by the children as they left the building and the staff members couldn't reopen them again. Witnesses said that the staff member did not initially notice that the children had escaped.

No criminal charges have been filed against the daycare or staff members at this time, but the Arizona Department of Health Services and Child Care Facilities and Licensing will be investigating the situation.