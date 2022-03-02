Darren Criss Mourns 'Colossal' Loss Of Brother Charles In Heartfelt Tribute

Darren Criss is mourning the loss of his older brother Charles "Chuck" Criss, calling his passing a "colossal shock."

The Glee alum took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 2) to share the news that his brother Chuck had passed away at the age of 36, penning lengthy, heartfelt tribute.

"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us," he wrote. "Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers. I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I'll be attempting to do for the rest of my life."

Criss also shared some pictures of his brother with his family as well as some throwback photos of their time growing up.

"I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me," he said. "Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. 'Charles & Darren' were an inseparable, dynamic duo."

According to Criss, Chuck died by suicide last week after battling severe depression and "fighting [a] war within himself" for several years. He encouraged anyone experiencing a similar feeling to seek out support.

"If you or someone you know is feeling lost or hopeless, seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you," he said. "It is an infinite resource. One you deserve not only to receive from others, but to receive from yourself as well. There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that."

Read Criss' full heartfelt tribute to his brother below.