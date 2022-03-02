Dave Grohl Praises Billie Eilish: 'She Started A Revolution'

Dave Grohl has seen the future of rock, and it's Billie Eilish.

During a recent interview with The Independent, the outlet quoted a line that Jeff Garlin’s character says about the current music climate in Foo Fighters new movie Studio 666 (“Rock’n’roll, it hasn’t been relevant for a long time”), and Grohl had an interesting response.

“Well, I think you have to define ‘relevant,’” he admitted. “It’s hard for us to say that rock’n’roll is in a rough patch, because we get up on stage and there’ll be thousands of people f**king going bananas and singing along to our songs.”

“I can understand how it’s a different game nowadays for younger bands,” Grohl continued. “There’s a lot of great young bands that are f**king killing it and have devoted fan bases. They might not be as popular as Nicki Minaj, but honestly, when I see f**king Billie Eilish, that’s rock’n’roll to me. She started a revolution and took over the world.”

This isn't the first time Grohl's praised the young rock star. Back in 2019, he compared her to Nirvana.

“My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish,” he said at the time. “And what I’m seeing happening with my daughters is the same thing that happened to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they’re becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and that connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience know every word.”

“And her music is so hard to define,” Grohl continued. “I don’t know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don’t know… I don’t even know what to call it. But it’s authentic. And I would call it rock n’ roll. So… I don’t care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like, ‘S**t man, rock n’ roll is not even close to being dead.’”