Entrepreneur's Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes Buy Entire Block Of Atlanta Homes

Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based restaurant for vegan comfort food, and her partner Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, purchased an entire block of homes in Atlanta to help the community.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Cole says they purchased the block to help neighborhoods in need.

"Not only are we restauranteurs but we are business partners dedicated to making a positive change in today's society by impacting our communities. So, Derrick and I bought the block and will continue buying blocks and doing what we can to [supply] neighborhoods in need," Cole said. "We plan to develop community centers for youth, continue providing jobs, and spread the knowledge that we have. We want to share the things we've learned with our community."