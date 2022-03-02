Entrepreneur's Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes Buy Entire Block Of Atlanta Homes
By Hannah DeRuyter
March 2, 2022
Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based restaurant for vegan comfort food, and her partner Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, purchased an entire block of homes in Atlanta to help the community.
In an interview with The Shade Room, Cole says they purchased the block to help neighborhoods in need.
"Not only are we restauranteurs but we are business partners dedicated to making a positive change in today's society by impacting our communities. So, Derrick and I bought the block and will continue buying blocks and doing what we can to [supply] neighborhoods in need," Cole said. "We plan to develop community centers for youth, continue providing jobs, and spread the knowledge that we have. We want to share the things we've learned with our community."
Cole also has her own organization called, The Pinky Cole Foundation.
The foundation is "a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation."
"Our latest initiative is the Square 1: The Life Experience Initiative launched in June 2021. Square 1 aims to provide life insurance to 25,000 black men by 2023 that they do not have to pay for. We partnered with Prudential," she told The Shade Room. "This is just another way we are collectively using our platforms to give back and impact the communities that support us in all that we do!"