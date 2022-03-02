Fitbit Recalls 1.7 Million Smartwatches Linked To Burn Risk

Fitbit recalled 1.7 million smartwatches linked to a burn hazard, including 1 million sold nationwide, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday (March 2).

The recall is specific to the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch, which was sold to 1 million consumers in the U.S. and about 693,000 internationally, the recall stated.

Fitbit received 115 reports in the U.S. and 59 internationally of the Ionic Smartwatch's battery overheating, which included 78 people reporting burn injuries domestically -- including two who experienced third-degree burns -- and 40 internationally.

Many of the consumers wear their Fitbit smartwatches while sleeping to monitor their patterns.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled Ionic Smartwatch and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device, which includes a refund of $299 upon receipt.

The company will also provide affected customers with a 40% off discount code on select devices.

The Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches were sold in various styles including slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray and a special edition ink blue/silver gray smartwatch co-branded with Adidas.

The Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch has a model number FB503, which is displayed on the back of the device near where the band attaches and Fitbit is printed on the front.

The devices were sold at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and other retail stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com at varying prices between $200-$330 between September 2017 and December 2021.

Fitbit ceased production of the Ionic Smartwatch in 2020.