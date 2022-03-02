It's never too late to pay tribute to a loved one lost. For Flea, that meant sharing a throwback photo of himself and his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Anthony Kiedis alongside their late friend and Screamers singer Tomata Du Plenty, who passed away more than 20 years ago.

The bassist has a way with words, and his caption was as thoughtful as it was emotional. "Me and AK with the great Tomata Du Plenty back in the day," Flea wrote. "Tomata was the singer of a pioneering avante punk band called the Screamers. He was so intense it seemed he might explode into a fireball at any second."

"He was an amazing artist, and when we met him, the Screamers had broken up, he had dedicated his creative efforts to his paintings and drawings," he continued. "We admired him greatly and his encouragement meant so much to me. We have a song for him on our first album called Grandpappy Du Plenty. Fly on Tomata you wild man you gift to humanity you beam of light, we love you."

See Flea's emotional post below.