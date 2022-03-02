Indiana Teacher Caught On Tape Slapping Student, Barred From School Grounds

A northern Indiana teacher was barred from school grounds for slapping a student in a hallway.

According to WTHR, Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart put out a release on Monday (February 28) about Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski who was caught on a school security camera slapping a student.

"A verbal exchange ensued in the school hallway and, inexplicably, the teacher struck the student in the face with an open-handed slap," the district said when describing the assault.

The video shows a student wearing a hooded sweatshirt walking in the school hallway. Hosinski leaves the classroom and jogs behind the child to catch up with him. The student turns a corner and the camera switches over to a new hallway.

Hosinski finally catches up with the student, grabs him by the backpack, pushes him against the wall, yells something, then slaps the child.

The student's head hit the wall from the slap and the district did report that he had visible injuries.

Hosinski grabbed the student's sweatshirt from the front and then began to pull him down the hallway. You can see the student holding his head and then falling to the ground as Hosinski tries to push him down the hallway.

A faculty member comes out and Hosinski begins making gestures about what occurred. He then storms off and can be seen shouting at the adult who was in the hallway with the student.

The child was treated by medical staff and both the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office were contacted by school administrators.

The district noted that Hosinski was no longer employed or allowed at Baugo Community Schools.

"The safety of students attending Baugo Community Schools is our highest priority and greatest responsibility. When anyone, including a teacher, undermines that priority and responsibility, swift action must and will be taken to safeguard Jimtown students. Anything less cannot be tolerated," the district added in the release.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.